Spartanburg to receive $790k in earmarks for Southside monument, armored police vehicle

Two state budget earmarks totaling $790,000 are headed to Spartanburg.

The first is $300,000 for construction of the Southside Cultural Monument at South Converse Street and Hudson Barksdale Boulevard at the trailhead of the Mary Wright Greenway. The site is a gateway to Spartanburg's southside.

The second is $490,000 for the city Police Department to buy new technology and software systems.

The earmarks were approved by the state Legislature in this year's budget and obtained by state Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Myers of Spartanburg.

Henderson-Myers said the Southside monument will celebrate Spartanburg's historically Black community.

The time line for construction was not immediately available, although earlier this year the city estimated it should be completed by this summer.

The monument costs $350,000, which includes state funding and private contributions, according to the city.

The monument will include more than 35 connected panels, designed to contain a revolving exhibit of historic images that can be changed over time to commemorate the important contributions of Black leaders in and around Spartanburg.

"We have so many young people moving into the area who are not familiar with the city, Highland and other parts, where Black people were entrepreneurs, professional and business leaders," Henderson-Myers said. "We had a very vibrant community at one time. I want something for young people to look at and see themselves."

Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson said his department's $490,000 earmark will be used by buy "enhanced camera technology, gunshot protection technology and AI (artificial intelligence) equipment."

The biggest purchase from the earmark will be an armored rescue vehicle that can be used by officers in active shooter situations, he said.

Thompson said a 2020 price quote for the armored vehicle was $286,000, but the department lacked funding to purchase it.

"An updated price quote and delivery date will be determined should we proceed with the purchase," he said. "Supply chain issues will likely cause an increase in price and a delay in delivery."

Thompson said the department would not be able to purchase these items without the state budget earmarks.

"We are extremely fortunate to have the leadership and advocacy of Rep. Henderson-Myers," Thompson said. "It may not pay for all of it, but it will make a huge dent that will aid us in our crime prevention, response and investigative efforts."

