Spartanburg School District One, Landrum High School biology teacher dies at age 48

Landrum High School biology teacher Jennifer Johnson has died according to Spartanburg School District One.

Funeral services for Johnson will be held Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. in the auditorium at Landrum High School.

Johnson, 48, began teaching in Spartanburg One at Campobello Gramling School in 2000 and has taught at Landrum High School for the past 19 years.

"She impacted the lives of many students and colleagues throughout her years in Spartanburg One." Spartanburg One said in a statement. "We continue to lift up the entire Johnson family and Landrum High School community during this difficult time."

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil in memory of the beloved teacher Wednesday evening.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Ashley Dill is a native of Spartanburg and has been on staff for the Herald-Journal for 14 years. She covers community news and can be reached at ashley.dill@shj.com or on Twitter at @ashleydill_shj.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg District One, Landrum High School science teacher dies