Spartanburg Sheriff's Office says a man was shot and killed by deputy

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot and killed Friday night by a deputy who was responding to a call.

The incident happened when deputies responded to a residence on Strange Court around 10:32 p.m. Friday, according to a statement issued by the Sheriff's Office. The incident was called in by a neighbor who could see and hear the woman being assaulted, the Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies were responding to the woman being assaulted by a man with a machete. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office statement says deputies saw a woman with visible injuries and a man still armed with a machete and a hammer inside the residence. Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the weapons several times, but he didn’t, resulting in him being shot by a deputy, according to the statement.

Both the woman and the suspect were taken to the hospital. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, but the suspect died, the Sheriff's Office says.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Sheriff's Office says as is protocol, the State Law Enforcement Division was notified and responded to the scene.

