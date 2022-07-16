Spartanburg woman charged with murder of man whose body was found in shallow grave

A Spartanburg woman has been charged with murder of a man whose body was found in a shallow grave near Roebuck.

Jessica Marie Strachan, 28, of Spartanburg, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to warrants issued Friday.

She is charged with the death of Devantae Griffin, 28, whose family had reported him missing on March 30. Family members told deputies Griffin was last seen with Strachan, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. His body was found in a shallow grave on April 22 near Evans Drive.

Early in the investigation, the Sheriff's Office said Strachan was interviewed and fled the state. She was charged with obstruction of justice and was located in Miami. The Sheriff's Office said she was extradited back to South Carolina and served with the obstruction warrant and bonded out of jail on April 15.

The Sheriff's Office said Strachan violated the home detention condition of her bond for the obstruction charge and was arrested again on April 25. She has remained incarcerated since then, but the investigation continued and led to enough probable cause to charge her with murder, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Strachan will have a bond hearing on Saturday, July, 16.

