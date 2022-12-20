Spartanburg woman shot identified, suspect charged with murder in shooting at Red Roof Inn

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office has identified a woman found shot Monday at the Red Roof Inn on Pottery Road. And the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in the case.

Venecia Miranda Woodruff, 49, was shot once in the back when the Sheriff's Office responded at 7:29 p.m. on Monday. Clevenger identified the victim shortly after noon on Tuesday. A short time later, Lt. Kevin Bobo of the Sheriff's Office identified Keith Anthony Jones, 46, as a suspect in the case.

Both Woodruff and Jones' addresses were listed as the same Red Roof Inn where the incident occurred. Woodruff's former address was listed on Mark Court in Spartanburg.

Clevenger said Woodruff was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center where she died in surgery at 8:20 p.m.

Jones is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Bobo said Jones called 911 Monday night after the incident, stating someone had "shot his baby," which at first caused responding deputies to think they were possibly responding to a scene involving an injured child.

"Once they got on the scene and secured it, the adult victim was located and then transported by EMS to the hospital where she later passed away," Bobo said. "An eyewitness account, the recovery of the weapon that was used, and a review of the hotel's surveillance system gave deputies probable cause to detain Jones."

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Victim, suspect identified in shooting at Spartanburg's Red Roof Inn