Spartanburg woman sues City of Johnston, Johnston Police and Edgefield County Sheriff after false imprisonment and false ID

Mar. 9—A Spartanburg woman is suing the City of Johnston, the City of Johnston Police Department and the Sheriff of Edgefield County for gross negligence after a traffic stop led to detainment in the Edgefield County detention center.

In a lawsuit filed March 2 with the 11th Judicial Circuit, the plaintiff, Crystal Jeter, alleged the following:

— Wrongful arrest and incarceration without probable cause;

— Police failed to properly identify the subject named in a bench warrant;

— Police and the detention center did not exercise care to Jeter; and

— The department did not follow local, state and national standards, polices and procedures.

The City of Johnston, Johnston Police Department and Edgefield County Sheriff's Office are named as defendants in the lawsuit. Johnston Officer J. Loftin is also named in the lawsuit.

Jeter claims she suffered injury, embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, loss of freedom, anxiety, distress, attorney's fees and professional reputational damage.

The plaintiff would like a trial and would like to recover actual or compensatory damages from the defendants.

The event

On Oct. 2, 2021, Jeter was traveling through Edgefield County. While passing through Johnston, she was pulled over by Loftin, an officer with Johnston Police Department, according to the lawsuit.

Loftin and a second officer asked Jeter to exit her vehicle; Jeter then provided Loftin with her driver's license to confirm her identity, according to the lawsuit.

After providing her driver's license, Jeter was informed she had a bench warrant issued by the Greenville Family Court for failing to appear, the lawsuit states.

Jeter said she had never been involved with the Greenville Family Court, and informed the officers of this, according to the lawsuit.

Loftin then handcuffed Jeter, placed her in a squad car and transported her to the Edgefield County detention center for the alleged bench warrant, the lawsuit said.

After Jeter was transported, Officer Loftin did not verify the identity of the person for whom the bench warrant was issued, the lawsuit said.

Story continues

The plaintiff informed numerous staff members at the detention center she wasn't part of a case with the Greenville County Family Court and should not be incarcerated, the lawsuit states. However, Jeter was jailed at the center until Oct. 4, 2021.

She was released after the Greenville County Sheriff's Office provided the Edgefield detention center with the identity of the individual for whom the bench warrant was issued, according to the lawsuit.

It was determined that the warrant was for a woman named Ruth Ella Gray, who has a different birth date than Jeter, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants made no effort to verify the identity of the person for whom the the warrant issued and that Jeter doesn't know Gray.

Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland said Jeter was only housed at the detention center and didn't provide a comment.

The City of Johnston declined to comment. Calls to Johnston Police Department and its attorneys were not returned.