Spartanburg's Coca-Cola plant gets OK from City Council for office, retail, dining space

Spartanburg's former Coca-Cola plant took another step Monday night in a redevelopment effort to become a multi-use office building on the west side.

During Monday's City Council meeting, the project received final approval for a development agreement with Palmetto Operating Company, LLC. Plans are to redevelop the former Coca-Cola building into a multi-use office, dining and retail space on West Main Street.

The council also approved a resolution certifying 641 E. Main St. as an abandoned building site. The building's new owners are pursuing state tax credits to redevelop the site, which they plan to make a two-story office building.

In other business, the council also gave final approval to an update of the city's Model Business License Ordinance to be in compliance with the most recent Business License Class Schedule. The class schedule, created by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, is used to classify businesses to charge them the appropriate annual business license fee. The schedule is updated on odd years.

Council also talked about the city staff's plans to leave the current City Hall. Spartanburg city and county governments plan to provide a "one-stop customer service" for residents at the current site of Spartanburg City Hall on 145 W. Broad St.

Here's more on the meeting's highlights:

New office building planned for East Main Street

City Council approved a resolution certifying a building at 641 E. Main St. as an abandoned building site under the terms of the South Carolina Abandoned Building Revitalization Act. The action means the building has been unoccupied for at least five years.

The building's new owners, 641 E. Main, LLC, are pursuing state tax credits to redevelop the site, which they plan to make a two-story office building.

"The structure will be replaced with a two-story, attractive office building. The combined investment will be at a minimum of $1.6 million," said City Manager Chris Story. "We believe it will be an attractive addition to the East Main Street corridor."

Seven Spartanburg government building projects are underway in Spartanburg. A new 180,000-square-foot city government center will be built on the site of the current City Hall, with construction expected to be completed in 2025.

City plans for January move to temporary accommodations

City Hall will leave its current site right after the new year. The municipal court and city staff offices plan to move from Jan. 8 to Jan. 22.

The city staff and municipal court will move to 187 W. Broad St. until the new city-county governmental complex is completed in 2025.

The city's fire department will move into its new headquarters at 450 Wofford St. at a date to be determined. The city's police department has already moved to a new building at 206 N. Forest St.

The plan is for City Council meetings to be held in the County Council's chambers (366 N. Church St.) starting in January.

The new city-county government complex will provide "one-stop customer service" for area residents with offices in the same building at City Hall on 145 W. Broad St.

The project will cost between $600,000 to $700,000 and is funded by the six-year penny sales tax that voters approved in 2017.

Robert Smalls at Midtown Heights townhomes and apartments, on Wofford Street in Spartanburg, Friday, June 10, 2022.

Progress to restore heat at Robert Smalls townhomes continues

Story told the council that city staff is continuing to work with the management of the Robert Smalls at Midtowne Heights on Wofford Street. Many tenants have reported being without heat.

Story said some progress has been made since the initial reports were made. Over the past month, the number of units without heat has decreased from 35 to 19. The occupants of the 19 remaining units are using space heaters.

Story said that parts are coming in to fix the remaining units.

"There are crews on site, and I'm pleased that there is progress being made and there continues to be daily interaction between our team, the fire marshal's office, building code folks, Mitch (Kennedy, Deputy City Manager) and myself with the various players that are involved in the ownership and management of Robert Smalls," Story said.

