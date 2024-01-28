Spartanburg's Operation Rolling Thunder isn't how government is supposed to work

Secrets are hard to keep once officers decide to search a vehicle during Operation Rolling Thunder, an annual law enforcement blitz in Spartanburg County. Interdiction teams open trunks, rummage through gloveboxes, and check under seats.

Officers even snooped through students’ luggage on a Shaw University bus during a routine traffic stop for a lane violation on Oct. 5, 2022. A drug-sniffing dog focused on one bag in particular. But when officers looked inside, they found nothing illegal, just a box of doughnuts.

Light shines in nearly every corner during the weeklong search-and-seizure campaign on Interstate 85. But one thing stays hidden: Public records.

Our public interest law firm, the Institute for Justice, requested access to incident reports from Operation Rolling Thunder 2022. We wanted details about all 144 vehicle searches during the event. Why did officers initiate each traffic stop? What probable cause did they have to enter each vehicle? How many travelers lost property without facing criminal charges?

We had questions.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded with a flat denial, so we clarified the request and tried again. The answer was still no. Hoping the results would change if the request came from within the state, we recruited the help of South Carolina attorney Adrianne Turner. She tried her luck on May 12, 2023, but got the same rejection.

This is not how the government is supposed to work in a representative democracy. South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act requires “public business be performed in an open and public manner so that citizens shall be advised of the performance of public officials.”

Transparency is even more vital when those public officials wear badges and carry guns.

Some states offer mediation when public agencies forget that records in their possession belong to “we the people.” South Carolina gives no recourse except litigation, so this month, Turner sued Spartanburg County and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office alleging violation of the Freedom of Information Act. National law firm Latham & Watkins represents her with support from the Institute for Justice. South Carolina lawyer Jake Erwin also represents Turner as local counsel.

Some information about Operation Rolling Thunder is already available. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright calls a news conference each year after the blitz and announces the results. But he provides a version of events favorable to his agenda. He highlights drug seizures and arrests, not boxes of doughnuts.

Nobody else has information to counter the official narrative, so Wright can frame Operation Rolling Thunder however he wants. This is wrong. The public has a right to know the truth beyond what Wright says at the podium. Otherwise, unflattering details can stay hidden.

One potential problem is the aggressive pursuit of money through civil forfeiture, which allows the government to seize and keep property without a criminal conviction or arrest. South Carolina lets participating law enforcement agencies keep 95 percent of the proceeds they collect from civil forfeiture, creating a perverse incentive to search as many vehicles as possible.

The stakes are high. During Operation Rolling Thunder 2022, officers seized nearly $1 million in cash. Statewide during the 20 years from 2000 to 2019, according to The Institute for Justice, South Carolina agencies seized and permanently kept more than $200 million.

The result can be policing for profit, which occurs when agencies shift their focus from public safety to revenue.

Operation Rolling Thunder also raises Fourth Amendment concerns about pretextual traffic stops and coerced consent for warrantless searches. People have a right to be “secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects” unless the police have concrete, specific grounds for suspicion that someone did something wrong.

Picking targets in advance and looking for excuses to search them flips this constitutional principle on its head. As one sheriff’s deputy involved in Operation Rolling Thunder explained in 2020, nearly everyone does something illegal if you follow them long enough. That is not how policing is supposed to work, and hiding information from the public only makes things worse.

For better or worse, officers get what they want when they decide to search. Now, the spotlight should turn the other way.

Rob Johnson is a senior attorney and Daryl James is a writer at the Institute for Justice in Arlington, Va.

Rob Johnson is a senior attorney at the Institute for Justice in Arlington, Va.

