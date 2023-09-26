Spartanburg's Piggly Wiggly closing: Here are 4 grocery options within driving distance

Spartanburg's south side will not have a grocery store after Piggly Wiggly closes, but residents have some shopping options a few miles away.

Randy Burton, Piggly Wiggly store manager and co-owner, said two weeks ago, an official closing date has not been set for the store at 550 South Church St.

Losing the store will create a hardship for some, especially residents without their own transportation.

However, for those with means to get there, there are markets and discount stores ready to serve customers with deals and discounts within just a few miles of South Church Street.

Here are five options for shopping small near downtown:

Sunny's Market

Sunny's Market, located at 108 Westview Blvd., has served residents from west-side neighborhoods for 12 years. The family-owned store is easily accessible for people in Highland, Park Hills and Woodland Heights neighborhoods. It's about two miles from the Piggly Wiggly.

Joseph Wardat, Sunny's manager, and his father, Jeff Wardat, the store's owner, have been expanding and improving the market's offerings over the last four years. Since 2018, they've added two aisles to expand the store. Last year, they opened a second location in Cowpens.

Sunny's Market offers pantry staples such as flour, spices and canned goods. It also has refrigerated items such as milk, eggs, cheese, frozen foods, fresh meat and produce. In addition, the market also offers seasonal items such as Halloween candy, cranberry sauce and stuffing mixes for Thanksgiving.

"We've got potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, tomatoes, green peppers," Joseph Wardat said of the store's produce for the week. "We buy locally from Marvin's Produce in Greenville (County)."

Sunny's Market takes pride in its fresh meats, Wardat said. They offer 72 varieties of beef, chicken, pork, and seafood, which they cut and package in the store. The popular offerings include ground beef, chicken wings, chitterlings and whiting.

Their meat packages offer the best value. For example, their Family Package No. 1 offers 2 pounds each of ground beef, chicken wings, leg quarters, and pork chops for $24.99 for dinners. The Family Package No. 4 offers one pound each of cheese, lunch meat, turkey breast or ham and bologna for $18.99 for sandwiches. The least expensive package offers 2 pounds of breakfast meats (one pound each of sausage and bacon) and a dozen eggs for $13.99.

The market's section for dry, frozen, and refrigerated inventory offers a balanced mix of name brands and popular generic and store brands, including Friendly Farms and Great Value.

“One of my focuses is trying to stay away from ordering products that are high that I would have to mark up a little bit too high,” Wardat said. “That’s the name of the game: being affordable and being accessible.”

Sunny's Market is open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

S&A Discount Grocery

S&A Discount Grocery has two locations near downtown Spartanburg: 1600 John B. White Sr. Blvd. and 1214 Union St.

The store offers a variety of steeply discounted dry, canned, frozen and refrigerated foods, similar to foods at Big Lots or Ollie's Bargain Outlet. The store accepts cash, credit cards, SNAP, and electronic payment methods like Apple Pay and Cash App.

Both locations are open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wise Buys Discount Groceries

Located at 369 Whitney Road, Wise Buys offers a large frozen food section and claims to save shoppers "30-70% on groceries."

Wise Buys is a family-owned discount and specialty supermarket with name-brand groceries, baby food, pet food and more. It is a little over three miles from the Piggly Wiggly.

Wise Buys accepts credit, debit, EBT and cash. The store is open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Hub City Farmers Market

Hub City Farmers Market brings farm-fresh produce to Northside Harvest Park (498 Howard St.) from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from April until Dec. 9.

The market offers a Double SNAP program, matching up to $40 during Saturday markets and offering an additional $15 to SNAP recipients for produce and other goods sold at the market.

Hub City Roots, the nonprofit behind the farmers' market, is also making efforts to provide for south side seniors.

According to Dori Burgess, Hub City Roots executive director, the mobile farmers market has been reimagined. The market now provides free, local produce to senior citizens receiving food stamps. Seniors at J.C. Bull Apartments and Heritage Court Apartments are eligible for these deliveries.

Samantha Swann covers city news, development and culture in Spartanburg. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sam_on_spartanburg.

