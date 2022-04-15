Spartanburg's Richard Moore elects firing squad for scheduled April 29 execution

Spartanburg's Richard Moore has selected the firing squad as the method for his execution scheduled in two weeks.

If Moore’s execution is carried out on April 29, it will be the state’s first execution since 2011 and the first carried out by the newly established firing squad.

In a statement to the South Carolina Supreme Court regarding his election, Moore wrote:

"I do not believe or concede that either the firing squad or electrocution is legal or constitutional. I do not believe the Department should be allowed to certify that a statutorily prescribed method, such as lethal injection, is unavailable without demonstrating a good faith effort to make it available. However, I more strongly oppose death by electrocution. Because the Department says I must choose between firing squad or electrocution or be executed by electrocution I will elect firing squad."

This Aug. 17, 2018, photo provided by Justice 360 shows death row inmate Richard Moore at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, S.C. Moore was sentenced to death in the 1999 fatal shooting of James Mahoney, a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg County, S.C.

Last week, attorneys representing Moore filed a petition with South Carolina Supreme Court to stay his execution while they proceed with litigation that challenges the legality of the state’s death penalty after it was amended in 2021. On Thursday they also filed a federal lawsuit on his behalf stating that execution by electrocution or firing squad violates the Eighth Amendment.

Moore was sentenced to death on October 22, 2001, after he was convicted for the murder of James Mahoney, 42, at Nikki’s Speedy Mart in Spartanburg on Sept. 16, 1999. At this stage, Moore has exhausted all avenues for an appeal for his case in the state courts.

Attorneys filed for relief on Moore’s behalf to the state Supreme Court on the basis that a death sentence was disproportionate to his crime. The relief was denied despite a 14-page dissent from Justice Kaye G. Hearn. In her dissent, she wrote the state’s system was broken.

Hearn wrote that “by improperly focusing on whether the crime committed by Moore meets the legal definition of armed robbery, the majority completely loses sight of the vast difference between a ‘robbery gone bad’ and a planned and premeditated murder.”

“In the nearly thirteen years I have served on this Court, I have voted to affirm eleven death sentences on direct appeal and have never dissented,” she wrote.

