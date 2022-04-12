Is SpartanNash Company's (NASDAQ:SPTN) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that SpartanNash's (NASDAQ:SPTN) stock increased significantly by 34% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to SpartanNash's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SpartanNash is:

9.4% = US$74m ÷ US$783m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

SpartanNash's Earnings Growth And 9.4% ROE

When you first look at it, SpartanNash's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 14% either. Despite this, surprisingly, SpartanNash saw an exceptional 28% net income growth over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared SpartanNash's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 8.5% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SPTN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is SpartanNash Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for SpartanNash is 43%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 57%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like SpartanNash is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, SpartanNash has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 36%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 8.9%.

Summary

In total, it does look like SpartanNash has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

