SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.215

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.215 per share on the 31st of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

SpartanNash's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, SpartanNash's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 225% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 152.4%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

SpartanNash Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.32 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that SpartanNash has been growing its earnings per share at 40% a year over the past five years. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

Our Thoughts On SpartanNash's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think SpartanNash is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for SpartanNash that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

