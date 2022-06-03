SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.21

SpartanNash Company's (NASDAQ:SPTN) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.21 per share on 30th of June. The dividend yield will be 2.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

SpartanNash's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, SpartanNash's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 1.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 43%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

SpartanNash Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.26 to US$0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, SpartanNash has only grown its earnings per share at 4.3% per annum over the past five years. While EPS growth is quite low, SpartanNash has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

We Really Like SpartanNash's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think SpartanNash might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for SpartanNash that investors should take into consideration.

