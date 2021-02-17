Spartansburg woman faces trial for hit-and-run crash into buggy

Feb. 17—A Spartansburg woman will go on trial in Crawford County on charges she crashed into a horse-drawn Amish buggy last July, seriously injuring a young couple and their two children.

In November, Pennsylvania State Police charged Lindsay Nicole Raines, 35, with driving a sport utility vehicle that struck the buggy from behind on Canadohta Lake Road in Sparta Township around 7:30 p.m. July 5 and then fleeing. Charges were filed after a four-month investigation that included a review of medical records by state police and Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

The four people in the buggy — Jacob M. Miller, 24, and Tina J. Miller, 23, both of Spartansburg, and their two sons, a 1-year-old and an infant — were injured, according to police. The Millers were treated at UPMC Hamot in Erie while the children went to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment, police said.

Raines is scheduled to go on trial in county court in June on multiple counts. By waiving her right to a preliminary hearing Friday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville, Raines automatically was ordered held for trial on all counts.

Raines is accused of four counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and one count of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.

The two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle are third-degree felonies as are two of the accidents involving death or personal injury counts. Each has a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine, if convicted.

The two other counts of accidents involving death or personal injury are graded as first-degree misdemeanors. Each has a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a $5,000 fine, if convicted.

The accident involving damage to attended vehicle count is a third-degree misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Raines is charged with summary counts of failing to stop and give information, failing to notify police of accident, reckless driving, careless driving, following too closely, limitations on passing left, and restriction on alcoholic beverages.

She remains free on $15,000 unsecured bond awaiting trial.

