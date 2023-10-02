Spartz threatens to quit House unless Congress moves to control debt

MUNCIE, Ind. − U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican serving Indiana, is threatening to resign from the House unless Congress takes steps to control the national debt, saying Monday that "I cannot save this Republic alone."

Spartz, who is not running for re-election in 2024, says she he would leave her post early if there is no debt commission passed in 2023.

Spartz represents Muncie, Noblesville and Anderson in Indiana's Fifth District.

“If Congress does not pass a debt commission this year to move the needle on the crushing national debt and inflation, at least at the next debt ceiling increase at the end of 2024, I will not continue sacrificing my children for this circus with a complete absence of leadership, vision, and spine. I cannot save this Republic alone.”

The narrow nine-member Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives would grow more shallow should Spartz leave and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb might decide to call a special election before May to replace her.

“I’ve done many very difficult things being one woman standing many times with many very long hours and personal sacrifices, but there is a limitation to human capacity,” Spartz said in a statement.

Congress managed to avoid a government shutdown this past weekend by approving a temporary spending bill, giving Congress 45 days for a more permanent solution, just hours before the deadline.

Chad Kinsella, managing director of the Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State University, said tensions are very high in the U.S. House right now, especially on the GOP side, where the margin of control is so small.

"It allows a small group to have a lot of power," he said of the Republicans.

He also noted the congresswoman's apparent lack of enthusiasm for McCarthy. She repeatedly voted "present" across many of the multiple ballots it took to elect him speaker.

Spartz supports the formation of a bipartisan debt commission to work on reducing government spending and lowering the debt.

She opposed the temporary agreement, as did fellow House members from Indiana, Jim Banks, Greg Pence and Rudy Yakym.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who also opposed the the temporary agreement, has said he will attempt to oust fellow Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California as House Speaker. Spartz said over the weekend she was open to removing McCarthy from the speakership.

David Penticuff is a reporter with The Star Press. He can be contacted at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Spartz threatens to quit House unless Congress moves to control debt