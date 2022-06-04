SPASH senior Roisin Willis finishes her record-breaking run at the 2022 WIAA state meet
Roisin Willis of Stevens Point broke a national and state record in the 800 meters at the 2022 WIAA track and field championships Saturday.
"I am so grateful for Brittany and Patrick," dog trainer Tom Davis tells PEOPLE of his celebrity clients
Previous honorees include Scarlett Johansson, The Rock, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock and Reese Witherspoon, among others.
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday in a choppy session, powered by mega-cap growth stocks.
Jamie Dornan says it was one of the hardest roles he had performed, but “The Tourist” was worth it. The six-part limited series, which debuted on BBC before dropping on HBO Max, follows Dornan’s character, who wakes up in the hospital after an accident with no memory of his past life, which was a messy […]
At 3:30 p.m. the Aussie was eating a pre-game meal and playing cards with Timber Rattlers teammates. Three hours later, he was in the major leagues.
The Gators-Vols rivalry hatched from heated games and Steve Spurrier’s quips. In their absence, will anyone fight to keep the series going annually?
The plant's shutdown created formula shortages and sent parents scrambling. It will take about three weeks before new formula is available in stores.
A viral clip shows Drake reportedly covering a tab for two women's drinks in a Detroit bar, with the woman who filmed the video telling TMZ he's "courteous."
Tom Izzo has his third assistant coach
No matter what your fantasy baseball team requires, Andy Behrens has you covered with a six-pack of recommended adds.
“We’ve just got to shake our heads and kind of say, whatever, but we’re not impressed.”
Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda are not yet household names, but they are leading a momentum shift in women's golf, including at this week's U.S. Women's Open.
The NHTSA opened an investigation into allegations that some V6-powered Ford Bronco SUVs suffer from a valvetrain problem that causes engine failure.
Should the Thunder trade up from 12 to draft Jeremy Sochan?
"If they wanna play that game, we'll play it right back," Peter Navarro said when asked by MSNBC's Ari Melber if he suggested an abuse of power.
Debra Robinson apologized in an email to the Fraternal Order of Police after it called her use of the word 'murder' "dangerous and irresponsible.'
To that end, an NBA executive just namechecked one of the league's ultimate lockdown defenders - who also happens to be a career 38% three-point shooter - as a player Miami has designs on prying from his current team. "The Heat would love to get ...
Just in the last decade, scientists have been faced with identifying a handful of never-before-seen human diseases or unusual paths of known ones.
After nearly a year of partisan battles, number-crunching and lawsuits, the once-a-decade congressional redistricting cycle is ending in a draw. The new congressional maps have a total of 226 House districts won by Democrat Joe Biden in the last presidential election and 209 won by Republican Donald Trump — only one more Biden district than in 2020.
Ford creating 6,200 union jobs with a $3.7 billion investment in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri overshadowed big news for current UAW members.