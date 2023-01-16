Spat over speeding vehicle leads to shooting in Sumter County, police say

Sumter police are seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted on an attempted murder charge.

Jeffrey Green, 19, of Wedgefield, is accused of shooting a 35-year-old Sumter woman on Wright Street Saturday during an argument, Sumter police said in a statement.

The woman was taken to a Columbia hospital where she was stabilized and is expected to recover, police said.

Prior to the shooting, she and her husband had walked to a nearby home and argued with individuals there about a speeding vehicle in the neighborhood, police said.

During the confrontation, Green allegedly shot the woman and fled, according to police.

When officers arrived, they saw the victim’s husband, Tramaine Smith, 42, also firing shots, police said.

Smith was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, unlawful carry of a pistol and malicious injury to property, police said.

Green, who was gone by the time police arrived, is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information about Green’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Tips may be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submitted online at P3tips.com or by using the P3 app for Android/Apple devices.

An undisclosed cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.