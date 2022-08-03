Spate of car break-ins prompts Jamestown and Barrington police to issue warnings

The Jamestown Police Department is warning residents about a rash of car break-ins and is looking for help finding the suspects.

Early Tuesday morning, "officers encountered the suspects and engaged in a brief pursuit before they lost sight of the suspect vehicle," the police said in a Facebook post.

"As many as 32" cars were entered illegally and car keys stolen in locations throughout the town, the police said.

The police are asking residents to check their security cameras for video between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday to see if they could help the police identify the suspects or their vehicle.

They ask anyone with information to call them at 423-1212 or to email dcarlino@jamestownri.net.

"Residents are reminded to remove your keys and not leave your vehicles unlocked," the police say.

Noting that "a Rhode Island town was victimized late night," the Barrington police Tuesday also urged residents to lock their cars and remove valuables such as laptops and sunglasses..

