Spate of juvenile car thefts across Connecticut sparks crackdown, regional cooperation

A surge in car thefts throughout Connecticut is prompting greater regional cooperation among local police departments, who are also dedicating additional officers to help stem the thefts.

Westport police joined a recently-formed regional task force with Bridgeport and other departments, town police Chief Foti Koskinas said, because “by sharing resources and information with other communities that are also experiencing a large number of motor vehicle thefts, our ability to solve these crimes increases exponentially.”

Another regional team that includes Hartford, Bloomfield, Bristol, East Hartford, Manchester, New Britain, West Hartford, state police and other departments is set to launch soon, Hartford police spokesman Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Thursday.

Glastonbury and Southington police are among departments that within the past several months have committed officers full time to local car theft units.

Glastonbury has been among the hardest hit towns during a statewide spike in car thefts and car burglaries that corresponded with the coronavirus pandemic. The town, however, has not had a stolen car case since Aug. 14, about a month after the local task force was formed, police spokesman Lt. Corey Davis said. Davis said he hopes the sudden respite came from pressure applied both locally and by the task force officers’ work with counterparts in other communities.

Formed in February, the Southington unit includes a sergeant, two full-time and two part-time town officers and two Cheshire police officers. The officers’ singular focus has resulted in about 50 arrests so far.

Patterns have emerged. The thefts have targeted mainly high-end cars — Audis, BMWs, Infinitis. Recently, a Lamborghini valued at $260,000 was reported stolen in the Manchester area. The thieves mostly take advantage of unlocked vehicles and cars that drivers leave running while they stop at stores. The cars are often then used to commit other crimes.

Police spokesman Lt. Keith Egan said in July that Southington officers made only two arrests in connection with 89 car thefts last year. By early July, Egan said, the task force had made 20 arrests, executed 12 search warrants and increased vehicle recovery time from four to two days.

Southington Officer Art Walkley, a task force member, said Thursday that the biggest difference between the way stolen cars were handled previously and now is a full-time commitment to gather and share intelligence with other departments. About 85 percent of suspects arrested on car theft and related charges have been juveniles, and many of those are repeat offenders, the Southington officers said.

A recent case they described illustrates the frustration that police around the state have complained about during the car theft surge.

On a Sunday about three weeks ago, the Southington unit was focused on a juvenile car thief who ended up being arrested by New Britain police. The suspect had a gun in the stolen car he was driving, but police could not get an order from a judge to detain him, police said.

The 17-year-old , Southington officers said, next surfaced that same day being pursued by New York state police in another stolen car, but he was soon released again, stole an Audi SUV in Washington, Conn., narrowly escaped capture and was arrested in Bristol the next day. Southington police had assisted Westport, Madison, Guilford and state police in cases involving the same suspect, Elliott said. On Thursday, the suspect was being held on stolen car and firearms charges.

“While the theft of cars may seem like a youthful indiscretion to some,” Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas said, “it is important to keep in mind that these stolen vehicles are often used in the commission of very serious crimes such as robberies and shootings.”

In a case that sparked wide attention, New Britain police have said a juvenile driving a stolen car who killed a jogger in a hit-and-run on June 29 had been arrested 13 times in the past 3 1/2 years. That episode and others have prompted citizens and lawmakers, mostly Republicans, to call for tougher penalties against juvenile repeat offenders, but the Democratic-led General Assembly has not responded to demands for a special session to enact such laws.

Walkley said those stealing the cars are taking advantage of a statewide policy that bans police from pursuing suspects for non-violent crimes.

The good news with the emergence of task forces, Elliott and Walkley said, is that victims are getting their cars back sooner and there’s an expanding network of officers sharing information.

Westport police spokesman Lt. David Wolf, said, however, that vehicle owners can be their own best protection.

“In almost every case,” Wolf said of a recent flurry of car thefts in Westport and surrounding towns, “the stolen vehicle was unlocked with the keys (key fob) inside. Therefore, even with the assistance of a task force and extra officers on patrol, we will never be able to truly solve this problem unless people remember to always keep their cars locked.”

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com.