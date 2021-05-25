Spate of thefts in Saltsburg under investigation

May 25—State police are investigating a spate of thefts in Saltsburg, just over the border from Westmoreland County.

Trooper Clifford Greenfield said items were taken overnight during the weekend. Unlocked vehicles were targeted in some of the thefts on Hemlock Way and Salt, Walnut and Washington streets.

Police were looking at surveillance video to compile a list of stolen property, which includes cash, $3,000 worth of Milwaukee tools, a black mountain bicycle and a red Taotao ATV. Residents were advised to secure their vehicles and property and report suspicious activity.

Greenfield said troopers do not believe the thefts are related to a stolen vehicle investigation spanning three counties, including Westmoreland. Police are still working to determine who was behind those thefts, which police believe are connected, he said.

There are at least three suspects who were seen on surveillance video during thefts from unlocked vehicles last weekend in the Brookwood Estates neighborhood of White Township, Indiana County. Stolen items include a checkbook, a dash cam, bank cards and a wallet.

Police are looking for a red 2014 Corvette Stingray stolen from the Seward area in connection with those thefts. The Corvette was among three vehicles stolen last weekend in Bedford, Cambria and Westmoreland counties.

He said police are looking into whether there is any connection between the vehicle thefts and a series of overnight burglaries and thefts May 10-11 in Indiana County's Cherryhill, Rayne and White townships.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 1-800-472-8477.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .