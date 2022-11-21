Spaulding Academy worker pleads guilty to stealing medications; replacing with substance that harmed two residents

Nov. 21—A worker at a Northfield home for troubled children pleaded guilty in Merrimack County Superior Court Monday to charges he stole medications prescribed to children and replaced the pills with a substance that harmed two residents, prosecutors said.

Thomas John Ball Poirier, 39, of Tilton, was working at the Spaulding Academy and Family Services home in Northfield from July 2020 to December 2020, when the crimes took place, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John Formella.

Authorities alleged he stole the stimulant Ritalin, which had been prescribed to the residents.

He replaced the drug with an unknown substance, causing "serious bodily harm" to two of the residents, prosecutors said.

"Two of the children experienced severe behavioral changes as a reaction to having their prescriptions tampered with," Formella said in a statement.

The theft took place in mid-December, 2020. Spaulding reported the matter to Northfield police, the attorney general said.

Spaulding is a year-round school that offers special education services to children with emotional and behavioral disorders in grades kindergarten through 8. It provides services for people with neurobehavioral disorders up to age 21.

Poirier pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and obtaining a controlled drug by deceit.

The first-degree assault charge carries an enhanced penalty of a 10- to 30-year sentence because the victim is under age 13. The investigation involved Northfield police, the Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Tilton police.

Poirier will be sentenced in Merrimack County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.