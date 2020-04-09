Spavia community gives back to first responders and healthcare workers.

DENVER, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spavia, an innovative leader in affordable luxury spa experiences, is donating spa treatments to first responders and healthcare workers currently serving communities amid the COVID-19 national emergency.

"In alignment with Spavia Cares and our mission to make a positive difference in the world, one guest at a time, our objective is to provide first responders and healthcare workers an opportunity to relax, re-center, and renew," said president Allison Langenderfer. "Community involvement and giving back have always been of great importance to Spavia. It is our way of honoring their heroism on the front lines and expressing our gratitude."

At many locations, Spavia members are actively donating their own monthly treatments, including Spavia's premier 60-minute massage and facials. Members and guests are also purchasing and donating Spavia gift cards. A number of franchise owners are personally matching these donations.

At Spavia's Sparta, New Jersey, location owned by Leslie Martin, more than 100 members have already donated monthly membership treatments. Mark and Bridget Chandley, owners of Spavia in Naples, Florida, will match 200 donations.

Paul Groshko, owner of the Lincoln Park Spavia in Chicago, Illinois, is personally matching 100 donations as well. Spa treatments and gift cards will be distributed to the Chicago Police Department and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

"I hope we can help alleviate their stress," said Groshko. "I know we can renew their bodies and their spirits in the little ways that are made possible during a session here at Spavia. We want to be able to provide an exceptional experience for them, and to help our front line individuals come back stronger and healthier than ever."

Merirae and Randy Tackett, owners of Spavia in Reno, Nevada, are also personally matching 100 donations.

All donations will be collected and distributed to local hospitals, fire departments, and law enforcement agencies. Currently, 551 spa treatments and gift cards have been donated so far across fifteen Spavia day spas. Donated spa treatments and services will be distributed to first responders and available for redemption once Spavia re-opens its doors to the community.

About Spavia

At Spavia, we deliver a luxurious spa experience at an affordable price. Our Spavia locations provide a variety of massages, skin care services, body wraps, waxing, lash extensions, and make-up, and an opportunity to celebrate with a spalebration™ — all in a relaxing and tranquil setting. Our spa boutique provides products for home-care regimens and beautiful selections for gift giving.

The first Spavia opened in 2005 in Denver, Co, with a mission of making a positive difference in the world, one guest at a time. In late 2019, Spavia opened its 45th location, with an additional 45 locations under development. The 45 spas that are currently open exist in 23 states.

To make a donation for the first responders and healthcare community, learn more about Spavia and its services, or find a location near you, please visit https://spaviadayspa.com .

If you are interested in opening a Spavia franchise please visit https://franchise.spaviadayspa.com/ .

Media Contact

Marty Langenderfer

303-888-0925

marty@spaviadayspa.com

Spavia community gives back to first responders and healthcare workers. More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spavia-community-gives-back-to-first-responders-and-healthcare-workers-301038544.html

SOURCE Spavia