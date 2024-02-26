SPCA Florida urgently needs foster homes for dogs and nursing puppies
SPCA Florida animal shelter in Lakeland is currently overcrowded due to an uptick in nursing dogs and their puppies. The animal shelter received an influx of owner surrenders and some from Polk County Animal Control. “It is puppy season, and people now have this big dog at home that just gave birth to 10 puppies. It’s overwhelming for them, so that’s why they no longer can care for them and wish to surrender them to the shelter,” said Randa Richter, SPCA Florida Humane Programs director.