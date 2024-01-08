SPCA of Texas seizes 36 dogs from 'deplorable' conditions

Jan. 8—Investigators with the SPCA of Texas, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the Hunt County Constable's Office Precinct 1 removed 36 allegedly abandoned dogs from a property near Greenville late last week.

All 36 animals were transported to the SPCA of Texas' Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center where they are being assessed and cared for by medical and behavioral staff. They will be evaluated for adoption or placement on a case-by-case basis.

A civil custody hearing will take place on Jan. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the Hunt County Precinct 1, Place 2 Justice of the Peace Courthouse located at 2801 Stuart St. with Judge Sheila Linden presiding.

According to a release from the SPCA, they became involved in the case of alleged animal cruelty after receiving a complaint about dogs living in inhumane conditions on the property. At approximately 10 a.m. last Thursday, investigators Randi Dykes and Courtney Burns — both with the SPCA — responded to the complaint.

There were five to six makeshift enclosures on the perimeter of the property — most of which had three to five dogs in each with a total of 15 dogs confined outside. The investigators documented that the conditions in the pens were poor, with standing water and mud. The dogs had access to dirty water and homemade shelters and were shivering and wet from standing in the mud and cold. The dogs had overgrown toenails and distended abdomens that could be consistent with parasite infestation. One dog had extremely matted fur that resembled dreadlocks on its hind end. Intact males and females were housed together, suggesting intentional breeding.

Burns and Dykes located a motorhome on the property and attempted to make contact with the owner by knocking but did not receive a response. There was a powerful odor of urine and feces emanating from the inside of the motorhome. Burns viewed the inside of the motorhome through a small window and saw 10-30 terrier-type dogs inside.

Burns determined the dogs were being cruelly confined to inhumane conditions and were not having their medical and basic care needs met and that without urgent intervention and care, the dogs might deteriorate. She applied for a civil seizure warrant to remove the animals, as well as a search warrant to enter the motorhome. The warrants were signed the same day and the animal removal was scheduled the following day.

The conditions inside the motorhome were deplorable and all surfaces were saturated with urine and feces. The SPCA measured the ammonia level to be 110 parts per million inside the home. Short-term exposure to any ammonia level more than 20 ppm or long-term exposure to any level over 12 ppm can cause health problems in humans.