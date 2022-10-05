SPD will add emphasis patrols in U-District after recent gun violence

To address the recent gun violence in the University District, Seattle police will be adding emphasis patrols and will address several public safety issues in spots where shooting incidents have occurred.

SPD said over the last 28 days, officers have responded to several incidents involving guns.

At 1 p.m. on Sept. 23, officers were called to the 4700 block of 7th Avenue Northeast, where a man was injured in a shooting.

Five days later, officers were called at 10 p.m. to the 4200 block of 11th Avenue Northeast after a man found a bullet and bullet hole in his tub.

Just days later, at 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 1, officers were called to the 4200 block of Brooklyn Avenue Northeast for reports of gunfire. A driver believed to be fleeing the gunfire struck and killed a pedestrian.

The day after, authorities said officers were called to investigate a fight that led to gunfire outside a bar located in the 4300 block of University Way Northeast and Northeast 43rd Street.

Police found four people who suffered gunshot wounds. The victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening.

The shooter fired as many as five rounds and fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

Chief Adrian Diaz is assigning emphasis patrols to the area to address the gun violence.

Exactly what the emphasis patrols will look like or entail, officials have not said.