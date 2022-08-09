SPD addresses school safety with multi-jurisdictional approach

Aug. 8—Trying to abate fears about violence in schools, the Stillwater Police Department combined with other law enforcement and Stillwater Public Schools to address safety concerns.

The first day of school for Stillwater Public Schools is Thursday.

In a press release issued Friday by the City of Stillwater, Police Chief Jeff Watts said his department "continuously" trains for all potential crisis situations and "enact efforts of prevention — from School Resource Officers located within facilities, eyes on our campuses through various tools, and more."

Watts said he wanted to reassure students, staff, families and community members that "our officers are dedicated to protect them."

"Rest assured, if a crisis occurs within our schools, there will be no hesitation; our response will be swift, aggressive and unrelenting to prevent further violence and neutralize the situation," he said.

Video from inside the school showed a delayed response from the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting while the shooter was active. A communications breakdown was blamed, and information in the immediate aftermath was reported erroneously.

"We fervently work with Stillwater Public Schools to improve communications, reduce response times, and proactively collaborate to identify threats," Watts said in the release. "I am confident that every one of us are united in our goal of providing a safe environment for our children to learn, for educators and staff to lead and for people to gather."

The multi-jurisdictional response includes the SPD, Payne County Sheriff's Office, OSU Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. OHP Troop K Captain Jeff James said in the release that all Troopers undergo updated training on active shooter emergencies and will help train other agencies.

"Our division would immediately respond and provide valuable OHP resources for any school in Stillwater," James said.

Story continues

According to the release, it will also be important for students, staff and community members "to report behavioral concerns, whether they see them online or in-person."

"When investigating previous school shootings and other acts of violence, it has been discovered that the criminals either made threats online, verbalized their intentions to someone, or displayed other acts of mental instability," the report said.

New SPS superintendent Uwe Gordon was grateful for the relationship with SPD.

"Our ongoing partnership that provides school resource officers in our schools is a vital layer of student safety. They assist us in daily operations and contribute to safety drills and crisis response training. These officers and SPD have partnered with us to intercede in incidents and investigate threats," Gordon said. "They've also conducted trainings within our buildings, increasing effectiveness and the ability to respond. I have no doubt that, if needed, SPD would be quick and effective in their response to a threat in our schools."

The City of Stillwater also said through the release that prevention and response efforts are also ongoing for OSU.

"We are fortunate in Stillwater and at Oklahoma State University to work closely with multiple agencies that have the same philosophy — to aggressively stop an attack in the event we are faced with an active shooter," OSU Police Chief Leon Jones said.