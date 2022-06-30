SPD arrest five people on multiple drug charges after low speed pursuit

Jun. 29—The Stillwater Police Department arrested five people after a low-speed pursuit on Friday. They are now facing charges of trafficking illegal drugs.

SPD Public Information Officer TJ Low said the Special Project Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop Friday on Doty Street and Arrington Avenue.

The suspected driver, Dakota Jean Gottfried, was arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs and carrying contraband into the Payne County Jail.

William and Anita Smith were each charged with aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs — fentanyl, two counts of trafficking illegal drugs, possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Ashley Russell was charged with aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Jeremy Snyder was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.

The Payne County District Attorney's Office decides what charges are filed. Gottfried was also arrested for eluding, though wasn't formally charged with eluding.

"Dakota Gottfried ... led officers through several side streets before getting onto McElroy from Benjamin," Low wrote in a press release. "As the suspect was traveling westbound on McElroy, detectives witnessed her throw multiple bags of illegal narcotics from the vehicle."

Officers say they found the drugs and took possession of them. Low said Gottfried continued driving until she stopped east of the intersection at Perkins Road.

"Officers took Gottfried into custody and seized multiple illegal drugs from her," Low said. "The large amount of drugs seized was over the threshold of drug trafficking. Throughout the investigation, detectives conducted two separate search warrants based off of this traffic stop and arrested four other suspects for several drug charges and weapon charges."

The following day, Gottfried was transported to the Payne County Jail, where police alleged they observed illegal drugs in one of her body cavities during a standard X-ray procedure.

She was transported to Stillwater Medical, and Low wrote in the press release they found 91 "ecstasy pills and various other pills" and alleged Gottfried admitted to hiding the drugs during the pursuit. She served three years for trafficking and was recently released on June 8 from prison.

Gottfried, Anita, and William's bonds were set at $75,000 and have a court date scheduled for July 5. Snyder had a bond set at $15,000, and he is also expected to appear on July 5.

Russell posted bond on Monday. She doesn't have a scheduled court date at this time.