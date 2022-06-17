SPD arrest two teen boys in connection to armed robbery

Jun. 16—Two teenage boys were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to an armed robbery in the early morning hours Thursday. City Public Information Officer Dawn Jones said the Kum and Go at 1890 N. Perkins Road was robbed, and two people brandished a handgun, but no shots were fired.

"The suspects were armed with handguns and took an undetermined amount of cash and other products from the store," Jones wrote in the press release.

Witnesses walked into the store as the alleged robbery was happening. Per reports, the two suspects were described as two Hispanic males — one with long hair and a thin body type and the other shorter with a heavier build.

The press release said both suspects had their faces concealed with bandanas and wore hoodies.

The teens reportedly fled the scene before police arrived. At 12:52 p.m., SPD released an update that the Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations team was serving a "high-risk" warrant in the 1800 Block of N. Hartford.

The News Press attempted to get comments from employees at the store but said the corporate office had to be contacted. The corporate office didn't respond to the News Press by press time.

The names of the two teenage boys haven't been released, and police are still investigating.