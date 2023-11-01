SPD arrests man after car found stopped in middle of road, uncovers stolen gun

Seattle police arrested a man after his car was allegedly found stopped in the middle of the road.

The Seattle Police Department said on October 22 they got a report of a man passed out behind the steering wheel of a running car in the middle of the road.

Officers got to the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Way South and South Othello Street around 3:30 a.m. and found the car stopped on the road.

SPD said the driver briefly woke up and released his foot from the brake, causing his car to slowly roll forward until it stopped against a curb.

Officers got him out of the car and said the man was obviously impaired and arrested him for DUI.

While searching him, officers found a gun that was reported stolen out of Renton. They also found 11.7 grams of fentanyl and 3.8 grams of cocaine.

Police completed the DUI investigation and got a blood warrant before the 38-year-old man was booked into King County Jail.

He was arrested for DUI, violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, and possessing a stolen gun.