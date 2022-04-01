SPD arrests Stillwater man accused of pulling gun in Walmart parking lot

Mar. 31—One person was arrested and is still being detained by Stillwater officers after a 911 caller alleged a gun was pulled outside during a fight Thursday at the Walmart on Perkins Road.

Ashantz Taevon Dirks, 21, is in the Payne County Jail on anticipated charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault, and battery, and driving without a valid license. Formal charges have yet to be filed.

Scanner traffic indicated the vehicle that contained the person who had the gun left the scene, and officers began canvassing the area, searching for the car.

Stillwater Capt. Royce Stephens told the News Press officers spotted the reported vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Jardot Road. Due to the nature of the call, officers held the vehicle at gunpoint, he said.

Stephens said dispatch was given a description of the vehicle and the tag number, which aided the officers in identifying the car.

Initially, the three occupants in the vehicle were detained but later released.

"SPD is continuing to investigate this incident. We want to thank the citizens that have come forward and urge others that might have pertinent information to please contact SPD," Stephens said.