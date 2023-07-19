SPD chief addresses mock tombstone for fatal shooting victim seen on video at East Precinct

There are still more questions about how a mock tombstone and Trump 2020 flag were displayed in a room at the East Precinct of the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz was in the hot seat for Wednesday morning’s Seattle Community Police Commission meeting. The chief was forced to answer questions about a tombstone mocking a man —Damarius Butts— who was shot and killed by police, that was put on display inside a police precinct.

The East Precinct was the flashpoint for the 2020 protests over police violence and the murder of George Floyd.

The disturbing display was reportedly put up just months after the protests, along with some other items.

The issues surrounding the items on display were the first topic for the commission. Diaz addressed the issue virtually, along with Damarius Butts’ mother, Stephanie Butts.

However, the chief did not take questions from the public or the media. Bodycam video from January 2021 captured the mock tombstone for Damarius Butts in a bicycle repair room.

The 19-year-old burglary suspect was shot and killed by SPD officers in 2017. The video also shows the Donald Trump 2020 flag and a Black Lives Matter sign with what appears to be a red MAGA-style hat hanging from it. Diaz apologized for the display and promised that those responsible would be held accountable.

Diaz responded to Stephanie Butts’ statement immediately after she was done and made it clear where he stood on the display.

“I don’t want this to ever be displayed, I also want those answers, that is the reason why we are working with OPA (Office of Police Accountability) to get those answers, to see who needs to be held accountable for the display of that,” said Diaz.

Butts’ mother questioned why the display was up at all.

“I do not understand why someone from SPD took a tombstone with my son’s name on it and displayed it inside of the East Precinct … I want to know why this happened. I want to know why it was allowed to continue,” she said.

Diaz said the department is working with OPA, which is handling the investigation. He did not have an answer for who was responsible for the display, or how many officers were aware of it. Diaz said that the department is working to change the culture, and that certain activities will not be tolerated.







