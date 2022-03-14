Savannah Police detectives continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred on March 13 near the 700 block of West 35th Street.

According to a statement by the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. and found Jaylen Olinde, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from those injuries.

Olinde's death marks the seventh homicide in Savannah this year. He is the third individual 25 years or younger to die in a shooting. A 22-year-old male and a 23-year-old female were also killed by gunfire this year.

As always, if anyone has information on this incident or any other violent crime, they should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by going to SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip."

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and public health reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: SPD investigates shooting: 18-year-old male is 7th homicide of 2022