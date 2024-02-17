SPD investigating campus assault

Feb. 16—The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred near the Oklahoma State University Campus.

According to the department, a young white male approached a woman from behind and groped her on Feb. 16 near the OSU Theta Pond.

"The victim, fought off the assailant, who was last seen fleeing south from the area," said TJ Low, the department's public information officer.

Low wrote in the press release that SPD collected evidence from the scene and is attempting to get security footage from nearby businesses and residents.

Law enforcement is currently seeking help from the public in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information pertinent to the case is urged to contact the SPD tip line at 405-533-TIPS (8477).

"Always remember to be vigilant of your surroundings, especially during late night and early morning hours," Low recommended. "Whenever possible, walk in groups for added safety."