SPD investigating fatal stabbing

Apr. 15—Stillwater police are investigating a fatal stabbing at the Kingston Mobile Home Park in eastern Stillwater.

According to an SPD press release, the stabbing occurred just after midnight Friday. The police were called to the scene in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 800 block of south Jardot.

"Officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive male subject with multiple stab wounds," the report reads. "The subject was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

"This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released later. Please avoid the area."

The report went out at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police have not disclosed the name of the victim.