SPD investigating found body as a homicide

Dec. 14—The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a body found Tuesday morning near the 500 block of East Virginia Street as a homicide.

SPS responded around 7:38 a.m. to a call from a pedestrian who reported finding a person unresponsive under a bridge. Police reported having learned the deceased person's identity before noon and said SPD was notifying next of kin.

The person found dead was identified as Travis Chapman, 32, of Stillwater.

Before 9 p.m. Tuesday, SPD said it is investigating the death as a homicide and was awaiting a medical examiner's report on the cause of death.

Labelling the death a homicide means police believe someone killed Chapman.

"The case is currently being investigated as a homicide, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 405-372-4171 or our tipline at 405-533-8477," the release reads.