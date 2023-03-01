SPD investigating shooting near Savannah High, one victim with non-life threatening injury

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue near Savannah High School. One male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and another person has been detained.

The victim, 15, was shot in the calf, sustaining a non-life-threatening injury, a spokesperson with Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools said. The student was alert and conscious when EMS arrived and transported him to Memorial University Medical Center.

The shooting did not take place on the school grounds at Savannah High, but was in Savannah Gardens on Pennsylvania Avenue. The did not involve an altercation and is believed to be random, the spokesperson added.

The suspect is not a student at Savannah High or any SCCPSS schools.

This is a developing story.

