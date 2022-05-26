SPD investigating stabbing, one arrested

May 26—Stillwater officers are currently on the scene investigating a Wednesday night stabbing that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail.

SPD responded to the 120 block of S. Burdick at around 8:10 p.m. Stillwater Public Information Officer TJ Low said the victim's condition is unknown, but the person has been transported to Stillwater Medical. One person is currently in custody at the Stillwater City Jail.

"The witnesses provided a good description of the suspect and officers were able to locate the suspect shortly after," Low wrote.

Police haven't released the victim or suspect's names at this time.

SPD was assisted on the scene by LifeNet and the Stillwater Fire Department.

This is a developing story.