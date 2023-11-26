SPD investigating Sunday morning shooting that left one dead

Savannah Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday morning.

At 2:54 a.m., Savanah Police Department officers responded to tne shooting in the 300 block of Williamson St. Upon arriving they discovered the victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted but the victim died at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

