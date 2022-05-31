SPD investigating two assaults over the weekend

May 30—The Stillwater Police Department has been investigating multiple armed assaults over the last week.

In the early morning hours on Saturday, police responded to the area of 5th Street and Burdick for a domestic assault investigation.

SPD Public Information Officer TJ Low said it was reported that the alleged suspect, Ali Jordan Lalehparvaran fired gunshots at the victim as she was leaving.

Lalehparvaran was arrested by patrol officers and taken to the Stillwater Police Department. He was booked under charges of vandalism, first-degree burglary, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, firearm possession after a former felony conviction, reckless discharge of a firearm and an outstanding warrant in Oklahoma County.

The second assault was a stabbing late Saturday evening, which occurred in the area of 14th Street and Perkins Road. According to a press release from SPD, an altercation broke out between two family members, and one was stabbed. The victim was transported to Stillwater Medical for treatment.

Police reported that Richard Hall Heatley had fled from the scene. A "be on the lookout" was broadcasted over the police scanner to alert other police agencies that SPD was actively searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing.

Low said Heatley was in custody at 4:14 p.m. via the SPD Facebook page. Low told the News Press that Heatley contacted the police on Facebook and agreed to turn himself in, and he was arrested at Highland Park.

He hasn't been booked into the Payne County Jail at this time.

The victim's condition and identity haven't been released at this time.

SPD is still investigating the stabbing from Wednesday evening. According to Low, Kevin Dalton, 44, of Stillwater, was arrested in connection to the assault. Details surrounding the assault haven't been released to the News Press, but Dalton was booked into the Stillwater City Jail.

SPD Public Information Officer TJ Low said, "the witnesses provided a good description of the suspect, and officers could locate the suspect shortly after."

The victim's condition and identity also haven't been released. They were transported to Stillwater Medical and later transferred to OU Medical Center for their injuries.

SPD was assisted on the scene by LifeNet and the Stillwater Fire Department.