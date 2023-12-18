SPD: Local business owner arrested, threatened person with gun
Police arrested the owner of Sand Bar, Notini’s and Phoenix 2.0 after he allegedly threatened to kill someone with a gun. >>> https://trib.al/GHJm3z6
Police arrested the owner of Sand Bar, Notini’s and Phoenix 2.0 after he allegedly threatened to kill someone with a gun. >>> https://trib.al/GHJm3z6
“I felt like the kid that didn’t do anything in the class project but got an A,” Allen said afterward. Here's what he meant, and why it should put the rest of the AFC on notice.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the players who helped fantasy managers advance with a big performance — or left them desperate for more.
Chance Comanche was released by the Stockton Kings with no explanation on Friday.
Washington made multiple miscues against Los Angeles Sunday that are rarely seen on a professional football field.
Is Mr. Irrelevant becoming the NFL's MVP?
Did you make it past the first round of your playoffs? Do they start in Week 16? Whatever your situation, we have some pickups to consider ahead of the action.
Netflix announced on Sunday that it's working on a remake of the One Piece anime, starting from the beginning of the manga. There's no release date yet. Wit Studio, the animation studio behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, will be producing it.
Tiger Woods enjoyed some family time with his children this weekend, but questions remain about what lies ahead for the legend.
Darnell Mooney had the Hail Mary in his lap in the end zone, but couldn't make the catch as time expired in Cleveland.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
Tua Tagovailoa had another big game, this one without Tyreek Hill.
The Bucs have bounced back from a 1-6 midseason stretch to control their path to the playoffs.
The latest reading on inflation and earnings from consumer companies will greet investors amid a roaring stock market rally.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Pats game.
Desai remains with the team, according to the report, but in another position.
Tesla stock may be up over 100% for the year, but it's down nearly 15% since hitting its 2023 high on July 18. It's been an interesting 2023 for the brand, to say the least.
Comfort and style come together in these so-cozy gems — and they're so affordable.
While some companies have translated their pandemic-era growth into long-term success, others face a murky future.
Lawmakers often head home at the end of the year with a long to-do list left undone. But in 2023 Washington is leaving a remarkably long menu of business world items on the table.
'Small but mighty,' says one of 31,000+ fans — and it's waterproof! Save 55% and never endure that tinny sound again.