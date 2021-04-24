SPD not actively looking for armed robbery suspect

Apr. 23—Charges have been filed against a Stillwater man accused of armed robbery in March.

Glen Lee Caswell, 25, was charged with burglary in the first degree and robbery with a firearm.

Stillwater Officer Greg Calloway responded to the OnCue at Perkins and McElroy Road.

The alleged armed robbery occurred March 10 at 320 E. McElroy Rd.

The two victims alleged they walked to the convenience store to call 911 due to Caswell allegedly taking their phones.

According to the probable cause affidavit, one of the victims was asleep on the couch, "when she heard someone banging on the door," Calloway wrote in the affidavit.

The victim on the couch alleged she tried to look through the peephole, but it "appeared someone was covering it up."

The male in the house was contacted, and the affidavit said as the male was making his way to the front door, the door burst open.

A man then entered the residence wearing a mask.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Caswell allegedly hit the male with a pistol and demanded money from him, before moving into the living room to demand money from one of the female victims.

She dumped out her purse and Caswell allegedly demanded all her change to be counted and then put into his backpack.

Calloway wrote in the affidavit that he was told the victims were scared due to Caswell allegedly making threats.

"Glen kept telling everyone that he was going to shoot everyone if in fact they did not cooperate," Calloway alleged in the affidavit.

It was said by the victims that Caswell left the residence after he took everything he could.

One of the victims was able to positively identify Caswell by his tattoos because they were friends on Facebook.

Caswell hasn't been arrested at this time, but an arrest warrant has been issued with a bond of $50,000.

Kyle Bruce, the Public information Officer, said "officers are aware of the warrant. Like most warrants issued information is provided to detectives and officers. If information is received of a possible location officers will attempt to follow-up on the lead."

Bruce said at this time SPD is not actively looking for Caswell, but if any leads are received they will follow-up.