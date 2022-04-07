SPD now accepting applications for 2022 Citizens Police Academy

Citizens of Springfield who have always wanted an inside look into the inner workings of the Springfield Police Department now have the chance as applications are open for the 2022 Citizen’s Police Academy.

Set to begin this August, interested persons can now apply for the 30-hour, 10-week course where they will learn about police policies, organizational structure, investigative processes, policing tactics and other related topics. The free course will meet every Thursday night.

At this week’s City Council meeting, Police Chief Paul Williams said depending on the number of applicants the department could possibly do two rounds of the Citizens Police Academy, one in the fall and one in the spring.

“[It’s] a behind-the-scenes look at the police department for any citizen that lives in Springfield and can pass a background check,” Williams said. “[If] they’re interested in learning more about us and how we do things, absolutely I encourage them to apply.”

Those interested in participating must be over the age of 18 and have no prior felonies. They must be able to pass a background check.

If interested in applying go to https://www.springfieldmo.gov/FormCenter/Police-4/Citizens-Police-Academy-Application-312

Applications are due April 30 at 5 p.m.

