SPD officer injured after responding to disturbance outside of night club; two arrested

Sep. 24—The Stillwater Police Department is reporting that an officer was injured while responding to a Stillwater night club in the early morning hours Thursday.

According to SPD, officers were dispatched to The Union because an individual was refusing to leave at closing. SPD has not released the identity of the officer who was injured.

Claire Hosterman and Caymon Severs were arrested and according to SPD, face charges of assault and battery on a police officer among obstruction, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

They have not been officially arraigned in Payne County District Court.

SPD uploaded a video with multiple camera angles. In the first, a witness is telling an officer that someone on the night club staff pushed a girl down as staff was telling people to leave. The officer hears shouting and turns to other officers physically struggling with a young man and woman. As an officer is taking the man to the ground, his knee comes down very hard on the pavement.

After both being on the ground, the woman is shown struggling but the man is off camera.

Later, an electronic device can be heard being deployed by one of the officers off camera as the woman is put into handcuffs. Once he's in handcuffs, the man can be heard saying, "Excuse me, I just got tased for no reason."

In the body cam worn by the officer who was interviewing a woman later identified as Hosterman, both Severs and Hosterman are standing in the street when they are told to move along. They ask why the police are interviewing people. Severs begins pointing, and as his hand moves in front of the officer, the officer grabs Severs' arm and Hosterman tries to get between them before all of them end up on the ground.

"In detaining the two uncooperative suspects, one of the officers was severely injured and became incapacitated," the SPD release reads. "In bodycam footage, Severs and Hosterman were repeatedly told to comply, place their hands behind their backs and both failed to obey numerous officer commands. After a brief struggle, one of the officers deployed his electronic controlled device (Taser) into Severs' back to gain compliance and arrest him."