SPD officers stung by swarm of wasps while arresting suspect; chase caught on camera

Newly released body camera video shows Seattle Police officers being stung by a swarm of wasps while arresting a carjacking suspect.

Police said that on Aug. 13, they arrested a 22-year-old man after he tried to carjack several vehicles in the east Queen Anne neighborhood. He was armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they spotted the man and chased him into a greenbelt area.

They eventually caught up and arrested the suspect, but not before running into a swarm of wasps.

Both the officers and the suspect were stung several times. One officer was also cut during the struggle.

The officers and suspect were taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated.

The man was later booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault, property destruction, and attempted robbery.