At approximately 6:45 p.m. on March 13, Savannah Police and Savannah-Chatham Board of Education officers responded to a call at Myers Middle School, 2025 E. 52nd St. There, officers discovered the body of Joshua Mills, 28.

At this time, SPD considers this a "death investigation."

As SPD spokesperson Bianca Johnson explained, homicide detectives investigate every unattended death. In this case, detectives could not immediately determine what caused Mills's death, so they ordered an autopsy, which will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and not associated with the location.

Anyone with information about Joshua Mills's death or any other violent crime should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: SPD orders autopsy for man found dead on Myers Middle School property