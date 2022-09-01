Update: SPD reports barricaded suspect has surrendered

Sep. 1—The Stillwater Police Department has safely apprehended a man on an active warrant who had barricaded himself inside a residence in eastern Stillwater, according to SPD.

According to the report, SPD had been sent on a welfare check when they learned Brandon Roberts had an active felony warrant. SPD said the man barricaded himself in the residence prior to police arriving on scene. It was reported that Roberts may have had a weapon.

SPD sent out a bulletin for people to avoid the area of 2900 E Sixth Avenue.

A witness reported seeing about 20 vehicles from different law enforcement agencies on the scene, along with an ambulance that was staging across the street. Access to Drury Lane was blocked, she said.

SPD said Roberts surrendered safely and is now in custody facing a possible charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.