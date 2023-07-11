SPD on Shreveport standoff: suspect had 'AR-style weapon' and 'unusal amount' of ammo

City officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon on the police standoff that occurred the previous day in south Shreveport.

Just before 7 a.m. July 10, Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to 9439 Crooked Creek Circle on reports of a possible domestic dispute.

According to Police Chief Wayne Smith, SPD received a call that a man was coming to kill the residents inside the home.

Throughout the hours-long event, SPD received help from Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parishes Sheriffs' Offices, Bossier City Police Department, U.S. Marshal's Office, FBI, ATF, DEA and Signal 51 group.

Smith said the gunman was using an "AR-style weapon," and was "well armed" with "an unusual amount of ammunition." The man began firing before entering the house. A neighbor saw the man and was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. Another neighbor "engaged with this man, and an exchange of gunfire occurred." SPD arrived during this exchange.

At some point, it was demanded the residents evacuate the house, and only a 13-year-old female, who had found a place to hide, remained in the house. The gunman barricaded himself in the house and eventually fired on the girl. Three SPD officers went in through a window to find the girl and were "met with a barrage of gunfire from the suspect," Smith said. According to Smith, the girl is expected to make a full recovery.

SPD eventually used a drone to get better information, but it was shot down by the suspect. He shot down a second drone as well.

Smith said it became clear the suspect had no intention of surrendering, but was instead "skillfully trying to lure first responders in his line of sight to be assassinated."

Eventually, Shreveport Fire Department was called when, it is believed, the suspect set the house on fire from the inside.

Smith did not identify the suspect or the victims during the news conference but did confirm that the suspect died in the fire.

The remains of the house on Crooked Creek Circle where Shreveport Police were involved in an hours long standoff that ended with the subject setting the house on fire on July 10, 2023.

