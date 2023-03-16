SPD: Siesta Key Bridge party leads to shooting, two men injured

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night near the Siesta Key North Bridge.

Officers were dispatched to a park east of the bridge around 11:30 pm when witnesses said a fight started for unknown reasons at a party on the 1300 block of Siesta Drive. Two 21-year-old men were injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital by witnesses after several shots were fired.

Both men have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officials said that it was an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger. Officers will continue to investigate the shooting.

