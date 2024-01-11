SPD: Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, recovery of cocaine, cash

Jan. 11—An "investigatory traffic stop" of two vehicles in the Walmart parking lot on N.C. 87 South resulted in the recovery of cocaine and just over $33,500 in cash, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Narcotics officers observed drug activity in the parking lot about 9:30 p.m., a Sanford police news release said, and subsequently stopped two vehicles, the release said.

Agents recovered about a half-ounce of cocaine along with the cash and arrested the drivers of both vehicles.

Quajuan Waltez-Diade Gilchrist, 35, of Jacksonville, Florida, was charged with felony offenses of maintaining a drug vehicle and possessing cocaine with intent to sell and deliver, and a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

David Lee Burnett, 26, of the 700 block of Bacon Street, Durham, was arrested on outstanding charges from Durham County, the release said.

Bail was set at $10,000 for Gilchrist and $5,000 for Burnett.