Speak up! 4 Florida cities make top 50 of noisiest in US and one is in top 10
We're bombarded by noise every second of every day of our lives. But some places are noisier than others.
Four Florida cities were in the Noisiest Cities in the U.S. list, with one sitting in the top 10, according to a study conducted by SteelGuardSafety.
Almost all of the cities in the top 10 were located on the east or west coast, with half of them clustered in the Northeast.
Here's what the study found.
What Florida city made the top 10 noisiest cities in America?
Miami came in at No. 7 on the list.
"Miami has the highest level of traffic density of any city on our top 10 list, with 4,078 cars commuting per square mile, according to the Census Bureau," the study said.
"While the city conjures images of a nonstop nightlife bonanza, this isn’t the core noise contributor ... the city is lacking park space ... which means noise that does occur carries further (sic)."
Adding to the noise were "nearly 20,000 ongoing construction projects in 2023."
Top 10 cities on America's Noisiest Cities list
California is home to three of the top 10 noisiest cities in America and 14 of the cities in the top 50.
New York, New York
Chicago, Illinois
Jersey City, New Jersey
Newark, New Jersey
Boston, Massachusetts
San Francisco, California
Miami, Florida
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Long Beach, California
Los Angeles, California
What Florida cities were listed in top 50 as noisy?
No. 7: Miami
Nov. 42: St. Petersburg
No. 43: Orlando
No. 49: Tampa
Top 10 cities with highest population densities
There are some exceptions, but for the most part, the densest cities are also the loudest, SteelGuardSafety said. Top cities of population per square mile:
New York, New York: 27,544
Jersey City, New Jersey: 19,448
San Francisco, California: 17,234
Boston, Massachusetts: 13,442
Newark, New Jersey: 12,649
Miami, Florida: 12,486
Chicago, Illinois: 11,703
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 11,665
Santa Ana, California: 11,273
Washington, D.C.: 10,990
Cities with the highest traffic density
The number of commuter vehicles per square mile:
Santa Ana, California: 4,249
Miami, Florida: 4,078
Louisville, Kentucky: 3,907
Long Beach, California: 3,193
San Francisco, California: 3,145
Jersey City, New Jersey: 3,139
New York, New York: 3,112
Newark, New Jersey: 2,923
Chicago, Illinois: 2,892
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 2,737
How loud is too loud before you can damage your hearing?
Everyday loud activities can permanently damage your hearing, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
"Damage to your hearing can be caused by lawn equipment, power tools, concerts, sporting events, fireworks, and firearms. A single exposure to excessive noise can also cause permanent hearing loss."
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended exposure limit for occupational noise exposure is 85 decibels over an eight-hour shift.
How loud are the sounds around us?
Noise above 70 decibels over a prolonged period may start to damage your hearing. Loud noise above 120 decibels can cause immediate harm to your ears, the CDC said.
Here's how loud some of the sounds around us are:
Firecrackers: 140-150 decibels
Standing beside or near sirens: 120 decibels
Maximum volume for personal listening devices: 105-110 decibels
Rock concert: 105-120 decibels
Professional sporting event: 95-100 decibels
Motorcycle engine: 95 decibels
Gas-powered lawn mower, leaf blower: 80-85 decibels
City traffic: 80-85 decibels
Washing machine, dishwasher: 70 decibels
Normal conversation: 60 decibels
Whisper: 30 decibels
Steps you can take to protect your hearing
The CDC recommended the following steps to protect your hearing:
Use a personal hearing protection device (earplugs or hearing protection earmuffs).
Take a listening break.
Distance yourself from the source.
Turn the volume down.
Methodology used to determine America's noisiest cities
The study by SteelGuardSafety gave cities a score of 0 to 100 based on:
Traffic per square mile
Average commute time
Construction permits per 100,000 people
Population density per square mile
Public transit per square mile
Average flights per day
Nightlife per square mile
Park space
Air quality
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Noisiest cities in US: Miami in top 10. 3 others in Florida make list