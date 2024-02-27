Speak up! 4 Florida cities make top 50 of noisiest in US and one is in top 10

We're bombarded by noise every second of every day of our lives. But some places are noisier than others.

Four Florida cities were in the Noisiest Cities in the U.S. list, with one sitting in the top 10, according to a study conducted by SteelGuardSafety.

Almost all of the cities in the top 10 were located on the east or west coast, with half of them clustered in the Northeast.

Here's what the study found.

What Florida city made the top 10 noisiest cities in America?

Miami came in at No. 7 on the list.

"Miami has the highest level of traffic density of any city on our top 10 list, with 4,078 cars commuting per square mile, according to the Census Bureau," the study said.

"While the city conjures images of a nonstop nightlife bonanza, this isn’t the core noise contributor ... the city is lacking park space ... which means noise that does occur carries further (sic)."

Adding to the noise were "nearly 20,000 ongoing construction projects in 2023."

Top 10 cities on America's Noisiest Cities list

California is home to three of the top 10 noisiest cities in America and 14 of the cities in the top 50.

New York, New York Chicago, Illinois Jersey City, New Jersey Newark, New Jersey Boston, Massachusetts San Francisco, California Miami, Florida Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Long Beach, California Los Angeles, California

What Florida cities were listed in top 50 as noisy?

No. 7: Miami

Nov. 42: St. Petersburg

No. 43: Orlando

No. 49: Tampa

Top 10 cities with highest population densities

There are some exceptions, but for the most part, the densest cities are also the loudest, SteelGuardSafety said. Top cities of population per square mile:

New York, New York: 27,544 Jersey City, New Jersey: 19,448 San Francisco, California: 17,234 Boston, Massachusetts: 13,442 Newark, New Jersey: 12,649 Miami, Florida: 12,486 Chicago, Illinois: 11,703 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 11,665 Santa Ana, California: 11,273 Washington, D.C.: 10,990

Cities with the highest traffic density

The number of commuter vehicles per square mile:

Santa Ana, California: 4,249 Miami, Florida: 4,078 Louisville, Kentucky: 3,907 Long Beach, California: 3,193 San Francisco, California: 3,145 Jersey City, New Jersey: 3,139 New York, New York: 3,112 Newark, New Jersey: 2,923 Chicago, Illinois: 2,892 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 2,737

How loud is too loud before you can damage your hearing?

Everyday loud activities can permanently damage your hearing, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

"Damage to your hearing can be caused by lawn equipment, power tools, concerts, sporting events, fireworks, and firearms. A single exposure to excessive noise can also cause permanent hearing loss."

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended exposure limit for occupational noise exposure is 85 decibels over an eight-hour shift.

How loud are the sounds around us?

Noise above 70 decibels over a prolonged period may start to damage your hearing. Loud noise above 120 decibels can cause immediate harm to your ears, the CDC said.

Here's how loud some of the sounds around us are:

Firecrackers: 140-150 decibels

Standing beside or near sirens: 120 decibels

Maximum volume for personal listening devices: 105-110 decibels

Rock concert: 105-120 decibels

Professional sporting event: 95-100 decibels

Motorcycle engine: 95 decibels

Gas-powered lawn mower, leaf blower: 80-85 decibels

City traffic: 80-85 decibels

Washing machine, dishwasher: 70 decibels

Normal conversation: 60 decibels

Whisper: 30 decibels

Steps you can take to protect your hearing

The CDC recommended the following steps to protect your hearing:

Use a personal hearing protection device (earplugs or hearing protection earmuffs).

Take a listening break.

Buy quieter products.

Distance yourself from the source.

Turn the volume down.

Methodology used to determine America's noisiest cities

The study by SteelGuardSafety gave cities a score of 0 to 100 based on:

Traffic per square mile

Average commute time

Construction permits per 100,000 people

Population density per square mile

Public transit per square mile

Average flights per day

Nightlife per square mile

Park space

Air quality

