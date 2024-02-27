Speak up! 4 Florida cities make top 50 of noisiest in US and one is in top 10

Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
·3 min read

We're bombarded by noise every second of every day of our lives. But some places are noisier than others.

Four Florida cities were in the Noisiest Cities in the U.S. list, with one sitting in the top 10, according to a study conducted by SteelGuardSafety.

Almost all of the cities in the top 10 were located on the east or west coast, with half of them clustered in the Northeast.

Here's what the study found.

What Florida city made the top 10 noisiest cities in America?

Miami came in at No. 7 on the list.

"Miami has the highest level of traffic density of any city on our top 10 list, with 4,078 cars commuting per square mile, according to the Census Bureau," the study said.

"While the city conjures images of a nonstop nightlife bonanza, this isn’t the core noise contributor ... the city is lacking park space ... which means noise that does occur carries further (sic)."

Adding to the noise were "nearly 20,000 ongoing construction projects in 2023."

Top 10 cities on America's Noisiest Cities list

California is home to three of the top 10 noisiest cities in America and 14 of the cities in the top 50.

  1. New York, New York

  2. Chicago, Illinois

  3. Jersey City, New Jersey

  4. Newark, New Jersey

  5. Boston, Massachusetts

  6. San Francisco, California

  7. Miami, Florida

  8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  9. Long Beach, California

  10. Los Angeles, California

What Florida cities were listed in top 50 as noisy?

  • No. 7: Miami

  • Nov. 42: St. Petersburg

  • No. 43: Orlando

  • No. 49: Tampa

Top 10 cities with highest population densities

There are some exceptions, but for the most part, the densest cities are also the loudest, SteelGuardSafety said. Top cities of population per square mile:

  1. New York, New York: 27,544

  2. Jersey City, New Jersey: 19,448

  3. San Francisco, California: 17,234

  4. Boston, Massachusetts: 13,442

  5. Newark, New Jersey: 12,649

  6. Miami, Florida: 12,486

  7. Chicago, Illinois: 11,703

  8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 11,665

  9. Santa Ana, California: 11,273

  10. Washington, D.C.: 10,990

Cities with the highest traffic density

The number of commuter vehicles per square mile:

  1. Santa Ana, California: 4,249

  2. Miami, Florida: 4,078

  3. Louisville, Kentucky: 3,907

  4. Long Beach, California: 3,193

  5. San Francisco, California: 3,145

  6. Jersey City, New Jersey: 3,139

  7. New York, New York: 3,112

  8. Newark, New Jersey: 2,923

  9. Chicago, Illinois: 2,892

  10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 2,737

How loud is too loud before you can damage your hearing?

Everyday loud activities can permanently damage your hearing, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

"Damage to your hearing can be caused by lawn equipment, power tools, concerts, sporting events, fireworks, and firearms. A single exposure to excessive noise can also cause permanent hearing loss."

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended exposure limit for occupational noise exposure is 85 decibels over an eight-hour shift.

How loud are the sounds around us?

Noise above 70 decibels over a prolonged period may start to damage your hearing. Loud noise above 120 decibels can cause immediate harm to your ears, the CDC said.

Here's how loud some of the sounds around us are:

  • Firecrackers: 140-150 decibels

  • Standing beside or near sirens: 120 decibels

  • Maximum volume for personal listening devices: 105-110 decibels

  • Rock concert: 105-120 decibels

  • Professional sporting event: 95-100 decibels

  • Motorcycle engine: 95 decibels

  • Gas-powered lawn mower, leaf blower: 80-85 decibels

  • City traffic: 80-85 decibels

  • Washing machine, dishwasher: 70 decibels

  • Normal conversation: 60 decibels

  • Whisper: 30 decibels

Steps you can take to protect your hearing

The CDC recommended the following steps to protect your hearing:

  • Use a personal hearing protection device (earplugs or hearing protection earmuffs).

  • Take a listening break.

  • Buy quieter products.

  • Distance yourself from the source.

  • Turn the volume down.

Methodology used to determine America's noisiest cities

The study by SteelGuardSafety gave cities a score of 0 to 100 based on:

  • Traffic per square mile

  • Average commute time

  • Construction permits per 100,000 people

  • Population density per square mile

  • Public transit per square mile

  • Average flights per day

  • Nightlife per square mile

  • Park space

  • Air quality

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Noisiest cities in US: Miami in top 10. 3 others in Florida make list